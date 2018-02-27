LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Fallout from Elimination Chamber?
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 5:00:22 PM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring fallout from the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, drew 3.180 million viewers. This is down from last week's 3.282 million viewers. This week's show featured advertised appearances by Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who did not appear.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.407 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.518 million), the second hour drew 3.249 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.509 million) and the final hour drew 2.884 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.821 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week, for the third week in a row. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the fourth week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers
January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers
January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers
January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)
January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)
February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers
February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers
February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers
February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers
March 5th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers
2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

