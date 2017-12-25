LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
How Old Is Rusev Today?, WWE Stars Meet Santa (Photos), Top 10 WWE Christmas Chaos Moments
By Marc Middleton
Dec 25, 2017 - 6:00:54 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video with Christmas chaos moments from over the years:



- Rusev turns 32 years old today while former WWE and TNA star Chris "Braden Walker" Harris turns 44.

- Below is video of photos from the recent backstage photo shoot featuring SmackDown Superstars meeting Santa Claus:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/25/17

  • Hideo Itami Tweets CM Punk Jab Before RAW In Chicago, The Rock - Walk of Fame, Ratings Reminder

  • How Old Is Rusev Today?, WWE Stars Meet Santa (Photos), Top 10 WWE Christmas Chaos Moments

  • Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title Revealed for Upcoming Pay-Per-View

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Christmas Edition, John Cena Returns, Royal Rumble Hype, More

  • Kane talks main eventing Royal Rumble, working with Braun Strowman, working at 50 and political future

  • The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview

  • The Usos Say Recent Match was a Slap In the Face, Talk Recent Changes and WrestleMania 34

  • Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)

  • Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network



    		•