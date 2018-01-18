LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 7:52:16 PM
- WWE posted this video of Mixed Match Challenge partners Elias and Bayley finding their rhythm. They are scheduled to face Rusev and Lana in Week 5, which should take place on February 13th. As noted, this week's premiere saw Sasha Banks and Finn Balor defeat Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura.



- War Machine and Ricochet all signed three year deals with WWE, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's likely that Candice LeRae and the other talents reporting to the WWE Performance Center this week signed the same deals.

- We noted last year how WWE 205 Live Superstar Lince Dorado bought a GoPro to record in-ring training videos for his YouTube channel. He hasn't posted any YouTube videos in a few months but he did post this cool Twitter video today:




