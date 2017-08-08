LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
HoHo Lun Talks WWE NXT Departure, New WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Video, Batista - Guardians
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 4:45:55 AM
- Below is the latest WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series episode with WWE 2K creative director Lynell Jinks looking at how Superstars are scanned and how they create final character models:



- HoHo Lun spoke with the WWE website to confirm that he has left WWE NXT. He asked for the release so he could return to Hong Kong to look after his ailing mother.

“I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick,” he said. “That’s why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the PC, that I wanted to request my release.”

Lun is already booked for indie matches in Singapore and Macau, and said he hopes to share what he learned at the WWE Performance Center with the wrestlers back home.

“I want to thank the WWE fans for supporting me over the last 13 months,” Lun said. “I hope that they can keep following me with my next journey, because I will be making history by helping the scene in Asia. And maybe one day, I can come back to WWE again and perform as a WWE Superstar.”

- David Hasselhoff appears with former WWE Champion Batista and the rest of the cast of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie in this new "Guardians' Inferno" retro video from Marvel:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

