As noted, it was announced on Monday that Hillbilly Jim will be going into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Jim spoke with Bleacher Report about the induction at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:
Posted in:
WWE
Hillbilly Jim on His WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Being Grateful to Fans, His Character
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 8:00:28 AM
Going into the Hall of Fame:
"I didn't have that on my mind whatsoever. For a moment or two, I was knocked back on my heels. Basically, I was speechless. It was a whole lot for me to digest quickly."
His character:
"My character represents the people."
"It was always a very doable and easy character to step into. I'm from this part of the country. I know a lot of country people. I know what that translates to. I did the best I could to bring that to the ring. It's a lot like I really am in person. I'm a happy, excitable kind of character. And I just wanted to denote happiness."
Remaining humble and grateful to the fans for the induction:
"I want the fans to enjoy this. I'm a representative of you. That's exactly what this is all about. This is part of your legacy."
