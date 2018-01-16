LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher Update, Goldust - Cedric Alexander Video, Bull James
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 1:54:41 AM
- This week's WWE RAW featured Goldust's partnership with Cedric Alexander continue as The Golden One was at ringside for Cedric's win over Tony Nese. Below is Fallout video with Mike Rome talking to Cedric and Goldust after the win. Goldust declares that the WWE Cruiserweight Title is coming to The Age of Alexander after Cedric beats Enzo Amore at the WWE Royal Rumble, and that we will never forget the name of... Cedric Alexander.



- Former WWE Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) turns 30 years old today. James continues to work the indies and is the current New York Wrestling Connection Heavyweight Champion. He was released from WWE in February 2016 and later made his ROH debut in September 2016.

- The feud between Hideo Itami and Jack Gallagher will continue on tonight's WWE 205 Live as the two cruiserweights had the following Twitter exchange on Monday night:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Ricochet on Signing with WWE, Paige Comments on Her Future, Ryback Indie Match Video

  • WWE Announces Another Big Signing for the WWE Performance Center

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Sheamus - Sasha Banks Video, Jason Jordan on the Curb Stomp

  • Summer Rae Update, New WWE 2K18 DLC Released (Video), Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown

  • Backstage Notes on the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Chris Jericho's RAW Return

  • Update on Former World Champions Leaving Impact and WWE Possibly Bringing Them Back Soon

  • The Revival Makes Big Statement (Video), Bayley's Fiance, Senor Benjamin Tweets John Cena

  • WWE Confirms Signing of Top Indie Wrestler

  • WWE Hall of Fame Video for Goldberg, Paige Tweets on Nia Jax, WWE NXT Road Trip

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Tournament Matches, Rumble Hype, More



    		•