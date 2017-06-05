LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami on If He's Going Back to Japan (Video), Rosa Mendes Shoot Video, Jerry Lawler
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 2:04:30 AM
- Below is video of Hideo Itami talking to Christy St. Cloud before his match against Oney Lorcan on last night's WWE NXT episode. She asks if Itami is going back to Japan after he failed to win the NXT Title at "Takeover: Chicago" from Bobby Roode. Itami says he worked hard to get to NXT and one loss doesn't mean he's going back to Japan. Itami says he's not done yet.




- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler tossed the ceremonial first pitch at last night's Charlotte Knights baseball game in Charlotte, NC.

- Below is new behind-the-scenes video from a Rosa Mendes photoshoot with Snaps. Rosa continues to expand her "Totally Fit Mama" lifestyle brand. She retired from WWE in February of this year, one year after giving birth to her first child.




