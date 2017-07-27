LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami on Attacking Kassius Ohno, Former TNA KO Debuts on NXT, Next Week's NXT
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 1:14:38 PM
- This week's WWE NXT main event between Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno ended by DQ after Itami kicked Ohno below the belt. After the bell, Itami attacked Ohno and hit two GTS before coming back to the ring to send Ohno face-first into the steel ring steps.

In the Fallout video below, Christy St. Cloud approaches Itami for comments on the attack. Itami says it's all about respect and Kassius doesn't understand that.



- Next week's NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano's return to the ring against Raul Mendoza, plus NXT Champion Bobby Roode's response to tonight's promo from #1 contender Drew McIntyre.

- Former TNA Knockout Lei'D Tapa made her NXT TV debut on last night's episode, losing the opening match to Ember Moon. As noted, Moon vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka is now official for "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during SummerSlam weekend. Below is a photo from the match:




    		•