Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami Uses Another Finisher After GTS Injury, Fans on AJ Styles, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:20:10 PM
- It's worth noting that Hideo Itami did not use his GTS finisher to defeat Jack Gallagher on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. Itami wrestled Jack Gallagher in the opening contest and defeated him with a variation of Neville's Rings of Saturn submission. As noted, Itami broke Brian Kendrick's nose and orbital bone with the GTS during the finish to their match on Monday's RAW. Below is video from last night's Itami vs. Gallagher match:



- WWE has a poll asking fans who was the top SmackDown Superstar of 2017. As of this writing, 67% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 6% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura, 6% for Jinder Mahal, 5% for Randy Orton, 4% for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 4% for Kevin Owens and 3% for other. Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin all received 1%.

- The first defense for new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan came at Tuesday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. They defeated The Bar in a Steel Cage match. WWE posted this video of Rollins and Jordan making their entrance together:




