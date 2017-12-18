Hideo Itami Makes Main Roster Debut on RAW Tonight (Photos, Videos)

A bit of Déjà vu on #RAW as @HideoItami comes to the aid of his friend @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/dcs28IrxhS — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017

The newest star of #205Live is EAGER to get into this one as @HideoItami and @FinnBalor reunite to battle The #Miztourage on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/TgWzMRc4ZR — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 19, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami made his main roster debut on tonight's RAW from Providence, Rhode Island. Itami was set to make his main roster debut this week on WWE 205 Live but he was called up a night earlier than expected.The debut came after Finn Balor lost a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel by disqualification. Axel and Dallas double teamed Balor after the match until Itami made the save. Itami and Balor then cleared the ring and stood tall as the show went to commercial. The show returned from commercial to a tag match, which was won by Balor and Itami. The finish saw Itami hit the GTS on Axel for the pin.It was confirmed that Itami will still appear on Tuesday's WWE 205 Live from Newark, NJ.Below are photos and video of Itami on tonight's RAW:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here