Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami Main Roster Debut Date, Colin Delaney Returns to WWE (Video), Clash Theme Song
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 11:41:55 PM
- Former WWE jobber Colin Delaney made his return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from Cincinnati, teaming with Joe Monroe for a squash loss to Rowan & Harper.

Delaney made his debut in December 2007 for WWE's ECW brand and first loss to Shelton Benjamin. He would go on to feud with then-WWE Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison, eventually teaming with Tommy Dreamer to win a non-title match in February 2008. Delaney later "won" a contract and legitimately signed with the company. He was released in August of 2008 due to budget cuts. Delaney has worked the indie scene ever since. Below is video from tonight's match against The Bludgeon Brothers:



- "Champion" by The Roots has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston.

- It was announced on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode that current WWE NXT Superstar Hideo Itami will make his main roster debut for the cruiserweight division on next Tuesday's 205 Live show in Newark, NJ.




  Hideo Itami Main Roster Debut Date, Colin Delaney Returns to WWE (Video), Clash Theme Song

