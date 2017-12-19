LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami Debuts on WWE 205 Live (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 11:03:25 PM
Hideo Itami made his cruiserweight division debut on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Newark, NJ. He defeated former WWE jobber Colin Delaney, who made his return to WWE TV on last week's SmackDown for a squash loss to The Bludgeon Brothers.

No word yet on what tonight means for Delaney's WWE future as it was reported after last week that he returned under a one-time deal. Regarding Itami's future on the main roster, it's believed that he will continue to bounce between RAW and 205 Live each week. Itami's main roster call-up from WWE NXT happened on last night's RAW as he saved Finn Balor from a beatdown by Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel. Itami and Balor then defeated The Miztourage in tag team action.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's Itami vs. Delaney match, which saw Itami get the win with the GTS:















