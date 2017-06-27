LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Hideo Itami Busted Open (Photos), WWE NXT Announce Team, WWE Superstar High School Photos
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 11:48:39 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at rare high school photos of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena and others:



- For those who missed it, the new NXT announce team that debuted at Friday's tapings is Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness.

- Hideo Itami was busted open at Friday's tapings after taking an uppercut from Oney Lorcan. That match should air on June 28th or July 5th. The match was thrown out and the ring mat had to be changed due to the amount of blood but the match was finished later. Below is a photo of Itami in the ring and post-show comments from him.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Carmella Hypes MITB, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sasha Banks on The Revival's Return, Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho

  • Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa's Look

  • Photos of Former WWE Divas Backstage at RAW, Sheamus and Actor Talk Upcoming Movie (Video)

  • Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details

  • Finn Balor & The Hardys Video, What Happened After RAW, Baron Corbin - LaVar Ball

  • Rapper Says He's Had Talks with WWE (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match Note, Bruno Sammartino

  • Stephanie McMahon Makes Powerful Women List, Arn Anderson Hosting Seminar, WWE Top 10

  • WWE Stars Send Wishes for Eid, Ric Flair Shops for Sneakers (Video), The Revival

  • New Gym Episode from John Cena, Big Pop for WWE NXT Referee, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor




    		•