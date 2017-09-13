LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Heel Turn on WWE 205 Live (Video), Baron Corbin's Birthday, Mojo Rawley on The Hype Bros
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017 - 9:25:29 AM
- As noted, there was tension between Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley after their loss to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on this week's SmackDown in Las Vegas. In the Fallout video below, Mojo congratulates Shelton and Gable on their big win but says this is bad for The Hype Bros. Mojo talks about how he accomplished a lot while Ryder was out injured, including being the only one to defeat current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but now they can't even win a match. Mojo says opportunities don't come often in WWE but right now they are wasting every single one they get. Mojo wishes he knew what was wrong but he doesn't. He does know that The Hype Bros better figure it out quick.



- Baron Corbin turns 33 years old today.

- After weeks of feuding with Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher apparently turned heel on this week's WWE 205 Live episode. During Kendrick's main event match with Cedric Alexander, Gallagher hit the ring and attacked Alexander, leading to the disqualification. Gallagher beat Cedric up a bit before kicking him out of the ring. The show ended after Gallagher offered a handshake to Kendrick, which Kendrick accepted after hesitating. You can see video from the segment below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Kairi Sane on Her Takeover Title Match (Video), Shayna Baszler

  • Heel Turn on WWE 205 Live (Video), Baron Corbin's Birthday, Mojo Rawley on The Hype Bros

  • WWE Posts Update on Vince McMahon, Breezango Appears on 205 Live (Video), The New Day

  • Rusev Storyline Update (Video), WWE 205 Live Feud Ends?, Jeff Hardy, The Hype Bros

  • Possible WWE US Title Match, The Usos on Their Loss, Triple H, GLOW Cast - MYC Video

  • Nia Jax on Asuka's Debut Teaser, WWE on Kassius Ohno vs. ICW Champion, Total Bellas

  • Kairi Sane Announced for Title Match at WWE NXT Takeover, Triple H Comments on MYC Finals

  • Who Won The Inaugural Mae Young Classic Tonight?, Stars In Attendance, More (Photos, Video)

  • The Mae Young Classic Finale Results - Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane 9/12/17

  • Vince McMahon Attacked By Kevin Owens on SmackDown, Vince Announces Hell In a Cell Match (Videos)



    		•