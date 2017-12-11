LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Happy Holidays from WWE, David Otunga Returning to WWE TV, John Cena Grants Wishes
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 3:11:00 PM
- Below is a new Happy Holidays video from WWE:



- David Otunga has been confirmed for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show along with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg. WWE has also confirmed a post-show edition of Talking Smack for the WWE Network this Sunday.

- John Cena granted more Make-A-Wish Wishes before the world premiere of his new "Ferdinand" movie in Los Angeles this weekend. Cena tweeted the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige on Splitting with Alberto El Patron, Her Health, the WWE Locker Room, Failed Pregnancy, More

  • The Rock Announces Third Child, Paul Heyman on Kane vs. Braun Strowman, WWE - Keaton Jones

  • WWE Stars Tour USS Dewey (Video), Alexa Bliss on Paige & Asuka (Video), Dolph Ziggler

  • WWE Week Promo, The Rock on His Daughter's New Role, Sasha Banks and Bayley DVDs

  • No Brock Lesnar Announcement from Sylvester Stallone, The Bellas Receive Gifts, WWE Stock

  • Ric Flair Launches YouTube Channel, Lilian Garcia - TTTT Video, Christian on TV Show

  • WWE Hall of Famers Win Indie Tag Titles (Photo), More on Tonight's RAW, Paige Merchandise

  • Change Announced for WWE RAW Match, Update on Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble Opponent

  • Happy Holidays from WWE, David Otunga Returning to WWE TV, John Cena Grants Wishes

  • Breezango - WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, John Cena Movie Nominated, WWE Back to South Africa



    		•