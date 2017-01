Handicap Title Match Added to Monday's WWE RAW

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE United States Title against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at this Monday's RAW in New Orleans.As noted, Monday's RAW will also feature appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here