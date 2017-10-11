LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
HIAC Stats on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, William Regal's One-Man Show, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 11, 2017 - 4:46:19 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids:



- Kevin Owens joined Batista, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as Superstars who are 2-0 in Hell In a Cell matches with his win over SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Owens' first Cell win came in 2016 when he went over Seth Rollins. On a related note, Shane is now 0-3 inside the Cell as he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 and teamed with Vince McMahon & Big Show to lose to DX at Unforgiven 2006.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will do just one "Audience with a Wrestling Villain" one-man show this year and that event takes place on Saturday, November 4th in Sheffield, England. You can order tickets and get full details at the link below.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE on Goldberg - The Goldbergs Tonight, Breezango Notes, Kofi Kingston - Mikaze

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up for the Post-HIAC Episode

  • Johnny Gargano on Tonight's Match (Video), Lilian Garcia to Perform, WWE Stock

  • HIAC Stats on Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, William Regal's One-Man Show, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Vince McMahon on Dusty Rhodes, Nikki Bella's WWE-Inspired Dance

  • Roman Reigns on Working with John Cena, Learning from Their Fiery Promos on RAW, More

  • WWE Blu-ray Releases Nixed, Ronda Rousey Asked About WWE (Video), Karl Anderson

  • Jinder Mahal to India, WWE RAW Steel Cage Match Promo, Gabe Sapolsky - WWE NXT

  • Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

  • Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock - Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz



    		•