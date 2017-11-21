LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
HBK Congratulates Johnny Gargano, More on Tonight's SmackDown, George Barrios
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 2:53:33 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:



- WWE issued the following today:

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

11/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 45thAnnual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 4, 2017.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.


- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following on his "Ab Contest" with Johnny Gargano this past weekend, which took place backstage at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" in Houston. Also below is video of the segment for those who missed it:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena & Daniel Bryan on The Bellas, Carmella - Charlotte Backstage Video, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership with Fallout from Survivor Series?

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Roman Reigns - Triple H Abu Dhabi Note, RAW Top 10

  • HBK Congratulates Johnny Gargano, More on Tonight's SmackDown, George Barrios

  • WWE Announces 2018 European Tour, New John Cena "Auto Geek" Video, Fans on RAW

  • Vince Russo Knocks RAW Announcer, RAW Social Media Score, Survivor Series Behind-The-Scenes

  • Nia Jax Tweets Paige, The Shield - The Miz Post-RAW Video, Batista Movies

  • Details on Why Roman Reigns Defeated The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Title

  • Matt Hardy on Elias (Video), WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Roman Reigns Sends a Message

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Survivor Series Fallout, Opening Segment, More



    		•