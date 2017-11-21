HBK Congratulates Johnny Gargano, More on Tonight's SmackDown, George Barrios

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in the 45th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference



11/21/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 45thAnnual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York City on Monday, December 4, 2017.



A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

I’d like to congratulate @JohnnyGargano for his victory...a “slim” one, in the 1st Inaugural #AbOff !! My 4.75 3/4 pack had no chance against his 8 pack!!! 😩 😂 #RAW — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 21, 2017

My abdominal muscles humbly accept this victory, @ShawnMichaels. But I think the world needs a rematch around a bigger stage! Say in about 5 months, Mr. Wrestlemania? 🤔 https://t.co/mRG4byzYtT — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 21, 2017

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:- WWE issued the following today:- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following on his "Ab Contest" with Johnny Gargano this past weekend, which took place backstage at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" in Houston. Also below is video of the segment for those who missed it: