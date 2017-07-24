|
|
|
|
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels indicated on Twitter that he will be appearing at this weekend's WWE NXT live events in Wisconsin and Minnesota. PWInsider reports that HBK will be working as a producer for the shows. Michaels has been working with talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando but this will be his first live event tour.
|
Posted in:
WWE
HBK - WWE NXT Update, More on Renee Young Working Both Shows, Box Jump at the WWE PC
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 10:30:20 PM
- We noted before that Renee Young revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she will now be working both RAW and SmackDown each week now that Talking Smack has been nixed as a weekly series. WWE confirmed the change for Renee and posted the following to congratulate her:
Renee Young to appear on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE moving forward
No, your eyes and ears weren’t deceiving you: Longtime SmackDown LIVE interviewer Renee Young appeared on Raw this week and continued her duties on Team Blue. And she will be a fixture on both brands for the foreseeable future, WWE.com can confirm.
The intrepid Young embraced pulling double-duty this week, excitedly posting on Instagram that she was thrilled to reform her “dream team” with Raw’s Charly Caruso.
Join WWE.com in congratulating Renee on this exciting new chapter in her career.
- Below is video of WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford doing a 50" box jump while holding a 30lb medicine ball at the latest WWE Performance Center All Access event, which took place this past Monday:
|
|
