Posted in: WWE
Goldust Sends Message to R-Truth, Fans on How Carmella Was Treated, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 9:23:52 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Carmella was treated unjustly by being forced to relinquish her Money In the Bank briefcase. As of this writing, 67% voted, "No. As Daniel Bryan stated, there was no precedent for Carmella’s underhanded victory, and history would have been tarnished if the decision stood." The rest went with, "Yes. Carmella was simply smarter than the rest of the Women’s division and broke no rules when winning the match on Sunday."

- As noted, the feud between R-Truth and Goldust will finally heat up on Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as both will be there for a confrontation. Goldust tweeted the following in response to Truth accepting his challenge to appear:




