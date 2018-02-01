LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Goldust & Mandy Rose Photoshoot Video, WWE SuperCard Updates, New WWE Stock High
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 6:10:52 PM
- Below is video of Goldust and Mandy Rose doing their first backstage photoshoot together. Rose is teaming with Goldust in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge after Alicia Fox went down with a broken tailbone. The WWE veteran and the Absolution member are set to face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in next Tuesday's Week 4 match-up.



- WWE stock was up 0.23% today, closing at $35.44 per share. Today's high was $35.75 and the low was $35.23. This was another closing high for the stock.

- 2K sent us the following WWE SuperCard update today:

2K today announced two new in-game promotions for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 fans: Fusion Fury and Valentine’s Day!

Fusion Fury, available in-game now, consists of three sequential recipes for completion, with each recipe requiring eight specific ingredients. Set up as a scavenger hunt for players, the ingredients are scattered throughout WWE SuperCard. Players will earn a special card for finishing each Fusion, but that reward is also a required ingredient for completing the next recipe. If players work their way through all three recipes, they’ll be rewarded with an exclusive Event card of the newly crowned Men’s Royal Rumble Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura!

Players must search throughout the game for all the ingredients, including all game modes and events. However, they are encouraged to search quickly, as Fusion Fury will only last for two weeks! In addition, any pending Fusions won’t stop – even if Fusion Fury ends.

In addition, beginning today, players can collect Candy Hearts in-game as part of a special Valentine’s Day promotion. Candy Hearts will start dropping from Draft Boards and are available for purchase in the Store, with limited quantities available daily. The Candy Hearts will turn into Valentine’s Day-themed Superstar cards on February 14. Players are encouraged to collect as many Candy Hearts as they can, as the Valentine’s Day cards are exclusive to this event!

For further details on Fusion Fury, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/who-s-ready-for-fusion-fury

For more details on the Valentine’s Day promotion, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/love-is-in-the-air

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.





