- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new "UpUpDownDown" video:
Goldberg's WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance for Last Night, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016 - 6:23:03 AM
- Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night's RAW, the final RAW of 2016.
- As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday's RAW in Tampa:
|
|
