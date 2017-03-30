|
- ESPN posted this quick comedy clip of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg working at their headquarters, manning the canteen:
Goldberg Works at ESPN for a Day (Video), Vince McMahon on the Women's Revolution, Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2017
- WWE stock was down 0.31% on Wednesday, closing at $22.43 per share. The high was $22.57 and the low was $22.13.
- Vince McMahon tweeted the following link to a new USA Today piece on the women's revolution in WWE and wrote, "Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleMania."
