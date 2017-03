Goldberg Works at ESPN for a Day (Video), Vince McMahon on the Women's Revolution, Stock

Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleManiahttps://t.co/0hA9Wfqi5n — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 29, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- ESPN posted this quick comedy clip of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg working at their headquarters, manning the canteen:- WWE stock was down 0.31% on Wednesday, closing at $22.43 per share. The high was $22.57 and the low was $22.13.- Vince McMahon tweeted the following link to a new USA Today piece on the women's revolution in WWE and wrote, "Super women are as great as super men. #WrestleMania."