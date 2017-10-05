Goldberg WWE 24 Preview, Nikki Bella on Her Next Dance, Fans on the Women's Evolution

Most Memorable Year... Contemporary Dance... Fight Song... This week has so much meaning to me. Can't wait to express to all of you my comeback at @wwe from a serious neck injury on the dance floor. Love what @theartemc has come up with! Totally put my emotions into the dance. And #teamsmackdown got a special visitor yesterday 💛 Our little Birdie! She LOVES watching dance and dancing! It's soooo cute! #dwts #birdiebee #mybirdiebee #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #stayfearless #totallyfearless photos taken by @vanity.claire 💛💛

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:14am PDT