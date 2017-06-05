Posted in: WWE Goldberg Pranks a Fan, WWE Teases Ex-Champions In Tournament, Clutch Chairz
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:33:23 PM
- Below is video of Bill Goldberg pranking a fan on a recent episode of Chris Webber's Full Court Pranks on TruTV:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which former women's champion they would like to see compete in The Mae Young Classic tournament that begins later this summer. The options are Michelle McCool, Melina, Gail Kim, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The poll is not working correctly as each time you submit a vote it just displays 100% for Phoenix and 0% for the rest.
- As seen below, Clutch Chairz has released new pieces for Sasha Banks and The New Day. They have other chairs for Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles, John Cena, Randy Savage and others. It appears the Styles chair is a big seller.