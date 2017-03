Goldberg Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Zack Ryder Update, Curtis Axel on Rick Rude

Him and my dad were friends since high school. Was like an uncle to me. This is well deserved! Congratulations #RickRude#WWEHOF2017 pic.twitter.com/3S1B9VzzGy — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) March 6, 2017

- Below is video of Bill Goldberg's WWE Universal Title plates being installed at RAW:- Zack Ryder continues to train for his WWE return from a knee injury. He tweeted the following on Monday from the gym:- As noted, WWE confirmed on monday that "Ravishing" Rick Rude will be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat this year. Several WWE stars have commented on the induction, including one who was close to Rude - Curtis Axel. He wrote the following: