Posted in: WWE
Gillberg Returns to WWE TV on RAW (Video), Goldberg Responds
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 3:51:45 AM
Former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Duane "Gillberg" Gill made his WWE return on last night's RAW from Las Vegas.

During the Festival of Friendship with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, which later saw Owens turn on Jericho, Jericho called out Owens' WWE Fastlane opponent Bill Goldberg but we got Gillberg instead. Owens quickly destroyed him at ringside and went on to turn on Jericho.

Below is a response from the real Goldberg and video from the segment:










