Posted in: WWE German Wrestler Makes WWE NXT Live Event Debut (Photos), Tough Drill at WWE Tryouts (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 11:45:38 AM
- Below is a look at WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom leading the tryout drill that turns prospects into putty - the "Baldo bag" drill.
- German wrestler Axel Dieter Jr. of PROGRESS and WXW fame made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at this past Thursday's live event in Cocoa, Florida. Using his real name, Marcel Barthel, he lost to Roderick Strong. Below are photos from the match: