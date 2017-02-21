LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
George Steele Video Package, The New Day Hoping for Movie Roles?, Mario Lopez - RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:10:49 PM
- Longtime WWE fan and TV star Mario Lopez of "Saved By The Bell" fame was backstage for last night's RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As seen in the Fallout video below, Lopez brought son Dominic for his first WWE experience:



- Xavier Woods mentioned on last night's RAW that WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day are working on their voice-acting skills as they hope to land the roles of the hyenas in the live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney's 1994 animated hit. Director Jon Favreau recently announced the first two actors for the movie, James Earl Jones and Donald Glover. Kofi Kingston indicated that they are serious about trying to land the roles.

- As noted, WWE opened this week's RAW with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79. They also aired the following video package during RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

