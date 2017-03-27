Posted in: WWE Gail Kim Responds to Stephanie McMahon, Paul Heyman Working with Race Track, John Cena Fury
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 11:54:10 AM
- Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 14 of John Cena's most titanic top-rope leg drops:
- The Richmond International Raceway has hired Paul Heyman and his Looking 4 Larry marketing agency to handle marketing and promotion for the NASCAR track as they kick off races held there in September of this year, according to FOX Sports. Heyman was hired by the track to revamp and widen the appeal for the Monster Energy Cup Series event on September 9th after NASCAR has suffered drops in attendance.
Heyman is looking at making race week much different as he plans to reveal several new interactive events with the goal of enticing both race fans and non-race fans to attend. He commented to FOX Sports:
“The availability online and on mobile for instant gratification has created an environment in which marketing and promoting singular events in 2017 has proven to be a real uphill battle. Today’s customer base wants a multi-day interactive experience that can provide not just one, but a great number of experiences.
“The Richmond International Raceway is routed in tradition, and at the same time they are looking to break ground and push forward with a brand new way to market and promote this profoundly fan-friendly sport. All puns intended, I think they are already way ahead of the curve. Our job is get them across the finish line!”
- We noted a few days ago how Stephanie McMahon appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to discuss the evolution of WrestleMania, the women's revolution in WWE and more. Stephanie credited Triple H's vision, the "#GiveDivasAChance" hashtag and Vince McMahon's response to that hashtag with what got the movement going. As seen below, TNA Hall of Famer and former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim responded to the interview and commented on who she believes created the women's revolution: