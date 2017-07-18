LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
GFW on Bobby Roode Being an Impact Original, LVN's Recent Photo Shoot, Austin Aries Top 5
By Marc Middleton
Jul 20, 2017 - 12:33:46 PM
- GFW posted this video looking at Austin Aries' top 5 TNA matches - vs. Bully Ray at Sacrifice 2012, vs. Alex Shelley at Against All Odds 2012, vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion at Destination X 2011, vs. Jeff Hardy at Turning Point 2012 and vs. Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012.



- Below is behind-the-scenes footage from GFW's recent 4th of July shoot with Lauren Van Ness, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim and others:




- GFW posted the following on current WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode being an Impact Original. Roode will be one of the talents featured on the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series that begins airing on August 11th. The series will feature the original GFW TV tapings from Las Vegas, taped more than a year ago.

Bobby Roode is a wrestlers wrestler. Roode will always be considered an #impactoriginal where he found amazing success. From #teamcanada to #beermoney to #thedirtyheels and not to mention the longest reigning #worldchampion in company history. Roode continues to blaze a trail as the current #NXT #worldchampion and you can see #bobbyroode compete on August 11th at #ampedanthology on #payperview #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #instadaily @gfwwrestling #gfw2017





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • GFW on Bobby Roode Being an Impact Original, LVN's Recent Photo Shoot, Austin Aries Top 5

  • Promo for Monday's WWE RAW Matches, Fans on Chad Gable's Next Move, Charlotte - Becky

  • WWE SmackDown Social Ratings, RAW Main Event Slow Motion Footage, Booker T

  • SmackDown Rematch Added to Sunday's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Up for the Final Episode Before Battleground

  • Randy Orton and Wife Get Ink (Photo), Naomi - Battleground Note, SmackDown Top 10

  • Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Emergency Water Landing Today, Shane Discusses Incident (Video)

  • Rumor on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC This Year

  • Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth




    		•