GFW on Bobby Roode Being an Impact Original, LVN's Recent Photo Shoot, Austin Aries Top 5

Bobby Roode is a wrestlers wrestler. Roode will always be considered an #impactoriginal where he found amazing success. From #teamcanada to #beermoney to #thedirtyheels and not to mention the longest reigning #worldchampion in company history. Roode continues to blaze a trail as the current #NXT #worldchampion and you can see #bobbyroode compete on August 11th at #ampedanthology on #payperview #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #instadaily @gfwwrestling #gfw2017

