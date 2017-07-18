Posted in: WWE GFW on Bobby Roode Being an Impact Original, LVN's Recent Photo Shoot, Austin Aries Top 5
By Marc Middleton
Jul 20, 2017 - 12:33:46 PM
- GFW posted this video looking at Austin Aries' top 5 TNA matches - vs. Bully Ray at Sacrifice 2012, vs. Alex Shelley at Against All Odds 2012, vs. Jack Evans vs. Low Ki vs. Zema Ion at Destination X 2011, vs. Jeff Hardy at Turning Point 2012 and vs. Bobby Roode at Destination X 2012.
- Below is behind-the-scenes footage from GFW's recent 4th of July shoot with Lauren Van Ness, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim and others:
- GFW posted the following on current WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode being an Impact Original. Roode will be one of the talents featured on the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series that begins airing on August 11th. The series will feature the original GFW TV tapings from Las Vegas, taped more than a year ago.
Bobby Roode is a wrestlers wrestler. Roode will always be considered an #impactoriginal where he found amazing success. From #teamcanada to #beermoney to #thedirtyheels and not to mention the longest reigning #worldchampion in company history. Roode continues to blaze a trail as the current #NXT #worldchampion and you can see #bobbyroode compete on August 11th at #ampedanthology on #payperview #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #instadaily @gfwwrestling #gfw2017