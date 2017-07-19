LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 8:13:52 AM
- Courtesy of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network, below is new video of host Peter Rosenberg quizzing Superstars on their sports entertainment knowledge backstage at RAW. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Renee Young, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and others appear. The next episode of "Bring It To The Table" will air on Monday, July 31st after RAW goes off the air.



- Justine sent word that indie wrestlers used as security guards on this week's RAW from Nashville were Brady Pierce, JT Dunn, Jaxon James and WWE NXT enhancement talents Corey Hollis & John Skyler.

- Some of the RAW Superstars met up with wrestlers from GFW on Monday night after RAW in Nashville ended. Below are photos of James Storm hanging out with Bray Wyatt and R-Truth hanging out with Konnan & Rey Mysterio.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Shane McMahon's Helicopter Makes Emergency Water Landing Today, Shane Discusses Incident (Video)

  • Rumor on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC This Year

  • Jinder Mahal's Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O'Neil

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Mike & Maria Kanellis on His Debut Win (Video), James Ellsworth

  • Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos

  • Match for Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Possible Battleground Match, Aiden English Sings

  • GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security

  • John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

  • Chad Gable Talks Jason Jordan and His Future (Video), Mike Kanellis Wins WWE Debut Match

  • The Hype Bros Win Dark Match, Updates on Punjabi Prison (Videos), John Cena




    		•