Posted in: WWE
Full Season of "But I'm Chris Jericho!" Released, Four Horsemen To Reunite, John Cena, Ember Moon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 8, 2017 - 10:11:27 AM


- Above and below are more videos from John Cena's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to promote the new "Ferdinand" movie.



- Maryland Championship Wrestling will host a Four Horsemen reunion at their February 17th, 2018 event in Joppa, MD. WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham and JJ Dillon are all scheduled to appear that night, as is former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes. Details on the Horsemen photo ops can be found at this link.

- Below is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon talking about her first Tribute To The Troops experience earlier in the week at Naval Base San Diego. Moon did not work the actual TTTT tapings but she did appear at various events with troops earlier in the day, which should air on the two-hour USA Network broadcast next Thursday night.




- The entire second season of "But I'm Chris Jericho!" has been released by CBC. You can view all 6 episodes below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

