Posted in: WWE
Full Roster for The Mae Young Classic Confirmed, Parade of Champions Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 6:50:37 PM



Above is the Parade of Champions for The Mae Young Classic, which begins taping tonight at Full Sail University to begin airing on Monday, August 28th via the WWE Network. The Parade features WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita on commentary.

Below is the full confirmed roster for the tournament:

* Dakota Kai - New Zealand
* Serena Deeb - United States
* Vanessa Borne - United States
* Xia Li - China
* Rachel Evers - United States
* Sage Beckett - United States
* Kay Lee Ray - Scotland
* Tessa Blanchard - United States
* Toni Storm - Australia
* Marti Belle - Dominican Republic
* Lacey Evans - United States
* Santana Garrett - United States
* Nicole Savoy - United States
* Ayesha Raymond - England
* Reina Gonzalez - United States
* Shayna Baszler - United States
* Piper Niven - Scotland
* Zeda - China
* Rhea Ripley - Australia
* Kavita Devi - India
* Sarah Logan - United States
* Bianca Belair - United States
* Abbey Laith - United States
* Candice LeRae - United States
* Mia Yim - South Korea
* Miranda Salinas - United States
* Renee Michelle - United States
* Princesa Sugehit - Mexico
* Mercedes Martinez - United States
* Jazzy Gabert - Germany
* Taynara Conti - Brazil
* Kairi Sane - Japan

Join us for live spoiler coverage at this link. Full spoilers will be up later.

