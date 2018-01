Full Drake Maverick Debut Video, Hideo Itami on Facing Roderick Strong, Gable & Benjamin, Finlay

It is MY turn.

I’m going to get this opportunity.#205Live #Cruiserweight championship tournament.



See you next week @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/aasQDahnXq — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) January 31, 2018

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

- Below is the longer video of former TNA star Rockstar Spud debuting as the new WWE 205 Live General Manager on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, using the name Drake Maverick. Drake announced a 16-man tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion that will end at WrestleMania 34. This week's first round matches saw TJP defeat WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate while Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik. Next week's show will feature WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami and Lince Dorado vs. Kalisto.- Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin after their win over Breezango on this week's SmackDown. When asked about SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos bragging about having every other team on lockdown in The Uso Penitentiary, Gable says all The Usos do is talk and steal opportunities from he and Benjamin. Benjamin says he's never been behind bars and Gable agrees, adding that he went to college and has a degree, and they are upstanding young men that people can look up to.- WWE producer Fit Finlay turns 60 years old today. Also, today would have been the 52nd birthday of former WWE and WCW star Jorge Gonzalez (Giant Gonzalez, El Gigante).- Speaking of next week's WWE 205 Live tournament match with Itami vs. Strong, Itami tweeted the following on the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here