WWE
Full Details on WWE Week on the USA Network, Featuring WWE NXT and More (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 8:41:55 AM
It was confirmed on this week's RAW that next Monday's show will kick off the annual WWE Week on the USA Network. Above is a promo for next week and below is the line-up:
* Monday, 8pm EST: RAW from Cleveland (Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 Contenders match)
* Tuesday, 8pm EST: SmackDown from Cincinnati (Clash of Champions go-home edition)
* Wednesday, 8pm EST: Broadcast debut of WWE NXT
* Thursday, 8pm EST: Two-hour WWE Tribute To The Troops Special
