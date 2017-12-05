LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Full Details on WWE Week on the USA Network, Featuring WWE NXT and More (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 8:41:55 AM




It was confirmed on this week's RAW that next Monday's show will kick off the annual WWE Week on the USA Network. Above is a promo for next week and below is the line-up:

* Monday, 8pm EST: RAW from Cleveland (Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Rich Swann vs. Drew Gulak in a #1 Contenders match)

* Tuesday, 8pm EST: SmackDown from Cincinnati (Clash of Champions go-home edition)

* Wednesday, 8pm EST: Broadcast debut of WWE NXT

* Thursday, 8pm EST: Two-hour WWE Tribute To The Troops Special

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Matt Hardy on The Woken Era, Charlotte Flair - Psych Video, WWE Legend Turns 66

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Several Matches, Shane McMahon, More

  • Full Details on WWE Week on the USA Network, Featuring WWE NXT and More (Video)

  • Braun Strowman on Kane, WWE Plugs John Cena TV Appearances, Enzo Amore - 205 Live

  • What Happened After RAW In LA, Paige Returns to Action (Video), Nia Jax - Enzo Amore

  • "Woken" Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt Segment from RAW, Post-RAW Comments on The Great War

  • Another RAW Match for Next Week, MGK Backstage Video, WWE SmackDown Promo

  • Cruiserweight Match for Next Week's RAW, Nia Jax - Enzo Amore Segment (Video), Shane McMahon

  • Kevin Owens Lashes Out at Social Media After Wife's Instagram Is Hacked

  • Rapper Performing at WWE's Troops Tribute, Samir Singh Taunts Triple H (Video), Main Event



    		•