Full Content Listing for WWE's Upcoming DVD Set on Diamond Dallas Page

Jan 14, 2017 - 12:04:12 PM



DISC 1:



Documentary:



Anything is Possible

The Old Neighborhood

Work Ethic

The Bar Business

Becoming Diamond Dallas

Making His Mark

Announcer-Turned-Wrestler

The Right Guy

Full Confidence

It Feels Real

End of an Era

Bookending His Career

DDP Yoga

A Special Gift

Defying the Odds



DISC 2:



Stories:



The Shore Town

Dallas’ Girls

Jay Leno

Goldberg

Emotional Gravity

Giving Back The Money

Malone’s Mom

Getting in Touch

Train Hopping

Don’t Mess With Sally

High Stakes

DDP Tryout Reel



Matches:



The Diamond Exchange (The Diamond Studd & Diamond Dallas Page) vs. Brian Lee & Chris Sullivan

World Championship Wrestling • December 7, 1991



Diamond Dallas Page & Mike Graham vs. Jushin “Thunder” Liger & Bill Kazmaier

WCW Starrcade • December 29, 1991



Diamond Dallas Page & Cactus Jack vs. Dustin Rhodes & Barry Windham

World Championship Wrestling • March 14, 1992



Diamond Dallas Page, Vinnie Vegas & Johnny Flamingo vs. Marcus Bagwell, Brad Armstrong & Johnny B. Badd

WCW Saturday Night • December 5, 1992



Diamond Dallas Page vs. Johnny B. Badd

WCW Spring Stampede • April 17, 1994



WCW United States Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Eddie Guerrero

WCW Starrcade • December 29, 1996



Diamond Dallas Page vs. Mark Starr

WCW Monday Nitro • January 12, 1997



Diamond Dallas Page vs. Macho Man Randy Savage

WCW Spring Stampede • April 6, 1997



Diamond Dallas Page vs. Hollywood Hogan

WCW Monday Nitro • October 27, 1997



WCW United States Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Curt Hennig

WCW Starrcade • December 28, 1997



WCW United States Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Chris Jericho

WCW Monday Nitro • January 5, 1998



Raven’s Rules Match for the WCW United States Championship

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Raven

WCW Spring Stampede • April 19, 1998



DISC 3:



Diamond Dallas Page & Karl Malone vs. Hollywood Hogan & Dennis Rodman

WCW Bash at the Beach • July 12, 1998



Diamond Dallas Page & Jay Leno vs. Hollywood Hogan & Eric Bischoff

WCW Road Wild • August 8, 1998



WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Goldberg

WCW Halloween Havoc • October 25, 1998



WCW United States Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart

WCW Monday Nitro • October 26, 1998



Four Corners Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Hollywood Hogan vs. Ric Flair vs. Sting

Special Guest Referee: Macho Man Randy Savage

WCW Spring Stampede • April 11, 1999



WCW World Heavyweight Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Sting

WCW Monday Nitro • April 26, 1999



No Disqualification Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Kevin Nash vs. Goldberg vs. Sting

WCW Monday Nitro • April 26, 1999



WCW Tag Team Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page & Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Raven & Saturn

WCW Monday Nitro • May 31, 1999



European Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Christian

WrestleMania X8 • March 17, 2002



BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:



WCW Television Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Renegade

WCW Fall Brawl • September 17, 1995



Battlebowl Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Barbarian vs. Earl Robert Eaton vs. Ice Train vs. Scott Norton vs. Rocco Rock vs. Johnny Grunge vs. Dick Slater

WCW Slamboree • May 19, 1996



WCW United States Championship Match

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart

WCW World War 3 • November 22, 1998



Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Giant

WCW Starrcade • December 27, 1998



Steel Cage Match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

WCW Monday Nitro • April 24, 2000



Diamond Dallas Page’s WWE Debut

The Stalker is Revealed

RAW • June 18, 2001



