LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Full Content Listing for WWE's "Best of The 2000s" DVD Set
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 5:55:58 PM
Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the full content listing for WWE's "Best of The 2000s" DVD set that comes out on April 25th. The four-disc set is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

DISC 1

The Countdown Begins

Mick and the Certified G’s

Street Fight for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. Cactus Jack
Royal Rumble • January 23, 2000

TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz
SummerSlam • August 27, 2000

Three Stages of Hell Match
Triple H vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
No Way Out • February 25, 2001

The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin
WrestleMania X-Seven • April 1, 2001

WCW Championship Match
Booker T vs. The Rock
SummerSlam • August 19, 2001

DISC 2

Icon vs. Icon

Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock
WrestleMania X-8 • March 17, 2002

Y2J Meets HBK

Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania XIX • March 30, 2003

Iron Man Match for the WWE Championship
Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown! • September 18, 2003

The Hardcore Legend vs. The Legend Killer

No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton vs. Mick Foley
Backlash • April 18, 2004

DISC 3

Mick and The Queen

WWE Women’s Championship Match
Trish Stratus vs. Lita
RAW • December 6, 2004

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle
WrestleMania 21 • April 3, 2005

Entering Hell

Hell in a Cell Match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Batista vs. Triple H
Vengeance • June 26, 2005

World Heavyweight Championship Match
Kurt Angle vs. The Undertaker
No Way Out • February 19, 2006

TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Edge vs. John Cena
Unforgiven • September 17, 2006

DISC 4

Mick and The Hugger

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels
RAW • April 23, 2007

Edge vs. Randy Orton
RAW • April 30, 2007

WWE Championship Match
Triple H vs. Jeff Hardy
No Mercy • October 5, 2008

Greatest Of All Time

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker
WrestleMania XXV • April 5, 2009

WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Mask Match
Chris Jericho vs. Rey Mysterio
The Bash • June 28, 2009

And That’s Final!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tag Team Talks Drug Problems In India (Video), WWE Stars Read "Rules" Book (Video), WWE Stock

  • Viewership Down for This Week's WWE SmackDown Up Against Presidential Address

  • Update on Possible Major WWE Network Changes, Scott Stanford Injured, Xavier Woods - Big E

  • Naomi Comments on Her WWE Status, Stephanie McMahon Honored, WWE SmackDown Top 10

  • Full Content Listing for WWE's "Best of The 2000s" DVD Set

  • Former World Champion Says He's Requested His WWE Release

  • Kevin Owens WWE DVD Trailer, Nikki Bella on Kissing John Cena at SmackDown, RAW Talk

  • Daniel Bryan on Randy Orton Turning (Video), SummerSlam Travel Packages, Batista - Guardians

  • Former TNA Star at the WWE Performance Center, Chris Jericho Films TV Show?, Daniel Bryan

  • The Rock on Being Ready to Hit the Stage During Sunday's Debacle at The Oscars (Photo)




    		•