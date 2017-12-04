LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Four Matches Now Official for WWE Clash of Champions
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 10:02:51 AM
Below is the current card for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston:

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Usos

