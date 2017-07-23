

Former WWE Writer Shares Reactions of Undertaker and Big Show to the Punjabi Prison

By

Jul 23, 2017 - 10:33:03 AM



By The Doc Jul 23, 2017



The head writer for Smackdown back in 2006, Alex Greenfield, shared a story on his podcast relaying the reactions to the Punjabi Prison of its first-ever participants, Undertaker and Big Show. Taker, he said, was basically just like, "Huh?" when showed the graphic of the structure.



On the day of the inaugural Punjabi Prison Match at Great American Bash '06, Big Show and Taker were doing a walk-through in preparation. "I remember they were looking up, this was during the rehersal period where they were figuring out frankly how to fly in the cage," Greenfield recalled. "They were looking at it and you could see they were talking about what they would do with the match but there was a lot of head shaking going on."



The third-ever Punjabi Prison Match takes place tonight at WWE Battleground. LOP will have instant reactions from its columnists, as well as the LOP Radio Aftershock program immediately after the show goes off the air.





(Doc's Notes - It is a confusing gimmick, visually stunning but awfully awkward in execution. My first night reviewing WWE PPVs for LOP was Great American Bash '06, so I vividly recall the challenge in simultaneously trying to process what I was seeing and translating how to describe it for our readers. It did not go over critically, did the first attempt. The second attempt did not fare too well either. Perhaps tonight will be different, but I do not have high hopes. Do you?)



