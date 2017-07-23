LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former WWE Writer Shares Reactions of Undertaker and Big Show to the Punjabi Prison
By The Doc
Jul 23, 2017 - 10:33:03 AM


The head writer for Smackdown back in 2006, Alex Greenfield, shared a story on his podcast relaying the reactions to the Punjabi Prison of its first-ever participants, Undertaker and Big Show. Taker, he said, was basically just like, "Huh?" when showed the graphic of the structure.

On the day of the inaugural Punjabi Prison Match at Great American Bash '06, Big Show and Taker were doing a walk-through in preparation. "I remember they were looking up, this was during the rehersal period where they were figuring out frankly how to fly in the cage," Greenfield recalled. "They were looking at it and you could see they were talking about what they would do with the match but there was a lot of head shaking going on."

The third-ever Punjabi Prison Match takes place tonight at WWE Battleground. LOP will have instant reactions from its columnists, as well as the LOP Radio Aftershock program immediately after the show goes off the air.


