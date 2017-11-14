LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Former WWE Star at the PC This Week, Triple H Hypes Survivor Series, Kalisto
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 1:19:27 PM
- As noted, the two-hour WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will feature Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a birthday celebration for Kalisto, who turns 32 years old today.

Below is video of Kalisto and Akira Tozawa talking to Mike Rome after their loss to Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore on RAW. Kalisto says the loss fires him up and motivates him for Sunday. Kalisto believes they had the match won but he's confident about leaving Survivor Series with the title.



- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway is working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

- Triple H tweeted the following after naming himself the final member of Team RAW on last night's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta. Sunday's pay-per-view will see The Game team with Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Team Captain Kurt Angle to face Team Captain Shane McMahon, John Cena, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. Triple H wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Spoiler for Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Charlotte, NC

  • Former WWE Star Thanks WWE Wellness for Helping Him Get Clean, Teases Possible Comeback

  • Spoiler News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown from Charlotte, NC

  • Paige Backstage at RAW (Video), Bray Wyatt Video from Germany, WWE Network - Thanksgiving

  • Former WWE Star at the PC This Week, Triple H Hypes Survivor Series, Kalisto

  • Samoa Joe on Triple H and Team RAW (Video), Fans on AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, Bayley

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Title Matches, Daniel Bryan Returns, More

  • Shane McMahon on Triple H, The Shield on The New Day (Video), WWE Superstar Turns 31

  • Braun Strowman Appears from Ring Hole (Video), Fans on Final Team Members, SmackDown Promo

  • AJ Styles on Brock Lesnar, Video from Triple H's RAW Return, Post-RAW Note



    		•