Posted in: WWE
Former WWE Star at the PC (Photo), Lana and Tamina on Their Ravishing Journey, WWE Pyro
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 1:08:18 AM
- As seen on this week's WWE SmackDown, Lana began Tamina Snuka's "ravishing journey" to the SmackDown Women's Title with a win over a local competitor. Below is Fallout video of the two speaking after the match. Lana praises Tamina and knocks the women's revolution, calling the other SmackDown female Superstars self-centered little brats, saying she wants no part of it. Lana goes on to say she will take Tamina to the top and that's what empowerment means. Tamina says anyone who tries to get in their way will feel the rage and the anger.



- We noted before that WWE recently cut out pyro for most entrances as a cost-cutting measure. YouTube user ViperIncarnate posted the following video comparing entrances with and without pyro for WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Hardys and Noam Dar.



- As seen below, former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week to teach self defense to the WWE developmental talents:




