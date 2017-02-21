LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former WWE Star at Live Event (Photo), Note on Rusev's Nose Protector, DDP
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 3:41:59 PM
- The Diamond Dallas Page YouTube team posted this video with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Steve Austin, DDP Yoga users and others talking about their relationships with the 2017 WWE Hall of Famer:



- For what it's worth, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rusev is not wearing the nose protector while working WWE live events. Rusev has been wearing the guard on RAW since late January.

- Former WWE Women's Champion Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) was backstage for Monday's SmackDown live event in San Diego. Here she is with Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Simon Gotch. As noted, Varon is rumored to be one of the former female WWE Superstars that have been contacted about a WrestleMania 33 appearance.




