Posted in: WWE
Former WWE Star Thanks WWE Wellness for Helping Him Get Clean, Teases Possible Comeback
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 3:02:35 PM


Former ECW Champion Justin Credible took to Twitter today and announced that he is clean & sober, thanks to WWE and their Wellness Policy. The former Aldo Montoya, who retired from the ring in 2015, also teased a return to the ring in 2018.

Credible also posted a YouTube video to tease his comeback, which you can see above.

Below are Credible's tweets:













