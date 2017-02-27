Posted in:
Former WWE Star Announces Split from Husband, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Bella Twins
- The Bella Twins recently accepted the Women's Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series for Total Divas. Below is video of the twins discussing their WIN Awards experience:
- As seen below, there was a big post-show birthday celebration for Shinsuke Nakamura after Friday's WWE NXT live event in Miami:
- As seen below, former WWE Diva Kaitlyn took to Instagram and announced that she and her husband PJ Braun are splitting up. They have been married since June 2014. Kaitlyn says this is her decision and they were trying to keep things amicable but PJ shut her business website down.
