Posted in: WWE Former WWE NXT Champion Makes Main Roster Debut on RAW Tonight (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 11:18:34 PM
Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on tonight's WWE RAW from Laredo, Texas.
Joe, who was shown in the crowd at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event, debuted in the closing segment as Seth Rollins was about to meet Triple H in the ring for a fight. Joe destroyed Rollins as Triple H watched. RAW went off the air with Joe standing tall after putting Rollins to sleep in the Coquina Clutch.