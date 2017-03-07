

Former WWE/NWA Wrestler "Outlaw" Ron Bass Passes Away

Bass had been hospitalized after suffering a burst appendix but reportedly waited a week before seeking medical attention as he was not aware of the bust, according to PWInsider.



Below are various videos from Bass' career:























