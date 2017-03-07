LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Former WWE/NWA Wrestler "Outlaw" Ron Bass Passes Away
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 9:51:34 PM
Former WWE and NWA star "Outlaw" Ron Bass (Ronald Heard) passed away today in Tampa, reportedly due to complications from surgery. He was 68 years old.

Bass had been hospitalized after suffering a burst appendix but reportedly waited a week before seeking medical attention as he was not aware of the bust, according to PWInsider.

Below are various videos from Bass' career:

  • Former WWE/NWA Wrestler "Outlaw" Ron Bass Passes Away

  • Rhyno Comments on ECW Chants, New "Our Home" Episode with John Cena & Nikki Bella, WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Fallout from Fastlane

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Video, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Exec

  • Naomi Photos from WWE - Tapout Shoot, WWE RAW Top 10, Fans on Intense RAW Moments

  • The Undertaker and Roman Reigns Face Off, WWE Ride Along Video, Post-RAW Note

  • Austin Aries Talks Neville (Video), Stephanie McMahon Responds to CM Punk Chants, Fans on RAW

  • Kassius Ohno Talks Going for the WWE NXT Title, His Return to NXT, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - WrestleMania Hype, Austin Aries Segment, More

  • WWE Teasing Emma's Return (Photos), Segment for WWE 205 Live, Cesaro - Seth Rollins




    		•