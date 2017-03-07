|
Former WWE and NWA star "Outlaw" Ron Bass (Ronald Heard) passed away today in Tampa, reportedly due to complications from surgery. He was 68 years old.
|
Former WWE/NWA Wrestler "Outlaw" Ron Bass Passes Away
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 9:51:34 PM
Bass had been hospitalized after suffering a burst appendix but reportedly waited a week before seeking medical attention as he was not aware of the bust, according to PWInsider.
