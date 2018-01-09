|
Former WWE makeup artist Stella Kae, shared her thoughts via Twitter regarding WWE not paying their female talents as they do the male talents. While responding to another Twitter user, Stella Kae brought up that the highest paid female competitor in WWE is Nikki Bella, who has a salary of $400,000 while the highest salary of the male competitors is $12M, which is reportedly Brock Lesnar's annual salary.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Former WWE Makeup Artist Calls Out The WWE For Their Unequal Pay Of Female Talents
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 9, 2018 - 6:33:18 PM
Here are a few of her tweets:
|
|
