Former WWE Makeup Artist Calls Out The WWE For Their Unequal Pay Of Female Talents

As people become more socially aware in this country, I wonder if WWE will ever address equal pay for women. 🤔 — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

Estimated 2017 WWE earnings (reportedly)



Top male: $12m

Top female: $400k



Interesting. — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

I’ve heard rumors that there are women on tv still on NXT starting packages of like 45k 🤷🏽‍♀️🙃 #timesup — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

It’s speculated that NXT men are making more than main roster women 🧐 — Stella Kae (@stellakae) January 9, 2018

Former WWE makeup artist Stella Kae, shared her thoughts via Twitter regarding WWE not paying their female talents as they do the male talents. While responding to another Twitter user, Stella Kae brought up that the highest paid female competitor in WWE is Nikki Bella, who has a salary of $400,000 while the highest salary of the male competitors is $12M, which is reportedly Brock Lesnar's annual salary.Here are a few of her tweets: