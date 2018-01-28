





Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In Philadelphia

According to an article by Casey on Squared Circle SIrens, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly was spotted at a hotel in Philadelphia which is the spot for the Royal Rumble tonight. Therefore, it is possible that she may be a possible surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.Kelly Kelly retired from WWE in 2012 and was featured on the popular E! show WAGS since 2015.It is also very likely Kelly appears since she made an appearance recently during the 25th anniversary of Raw while introducing WWE's past female talents.