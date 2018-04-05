LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 5:30:07 PM
- Below is new video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz visiting the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. Team Awe-ska won $100,000 for RDR by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge finals on Tuesay night.



- Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars revealing their WrestleMania dream matches. The video features Drew Gulak, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Nia Jax, Ariya Daivari, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.



- Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone was in attendance for Monday's RAW in Atlanta. Here he is backstage with Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson:




- WWE posted this video looking at food pairings for the various WrestleMania events for those fans who plan on doing some binge-watching this week:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release

  • Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett

  • Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More

  • Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More

  • WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More

  • Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More

  • The Miz on The McMahons Believing In Him, His Match Being the WrestleMania Main Event, Social Media

  • AJ Styles Talks Recent Injury, In-Ring Chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan

  • Ethan Carter III Talks Ladder Match (Video), Charlotte Flair's Birthday, More

  • Carmella on Making History, Sheamus Trains with Tony Nese, WWE - IG, SmackDown Social



    		•